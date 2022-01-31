Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

ABTX stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $867.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

