Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,455 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.99% of Allegion worth $354,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

NYSE ALLE opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $989,150 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

