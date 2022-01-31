Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $166,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $215,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

