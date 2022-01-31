Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $43.29 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

