Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.75 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $40,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SFM stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

