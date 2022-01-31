Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 538.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.02 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.