Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,607 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.87% of BayCom worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BayCom by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in BayCom by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCML stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

