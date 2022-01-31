Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT opened at $77.84 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.