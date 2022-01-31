Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,307 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,501,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,104,000 after buying an additional 171,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

