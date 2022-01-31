Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,862 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,486,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,373 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

