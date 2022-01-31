Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $973,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 39,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHE opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

