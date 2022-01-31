Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 13.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $218.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

