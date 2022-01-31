Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,022 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.61% of Laird Superfood worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSF stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

