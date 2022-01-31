Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT Raised to €260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. Allianz has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

