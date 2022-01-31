Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 6,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.
AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98.
In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.