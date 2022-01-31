Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 6,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

