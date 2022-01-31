Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $26.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,838.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,826.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,810.20 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,951 shares of company stock worth $417,885,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

