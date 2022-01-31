Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,670.96 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,844.58 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,810.28.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

