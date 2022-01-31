Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

ATEC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 198,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

