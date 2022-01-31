Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

