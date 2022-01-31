American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,504. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

