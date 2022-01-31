American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hope Bancorp worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

