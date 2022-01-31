American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

