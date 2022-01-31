American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 38,733 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 201.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

