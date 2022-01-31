Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $328.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,568,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,602,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.09. 922,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

