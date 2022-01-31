AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.48. 16,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,953. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $112.53 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.