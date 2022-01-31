Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX)’s stock price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 169,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 125,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.31 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

