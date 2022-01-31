Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. 424,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $409,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

