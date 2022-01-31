Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.31 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.54 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

