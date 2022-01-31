Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.31 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.54 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
