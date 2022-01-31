Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post $2.81 EPS

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Best Buy reported earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $190,808,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after buying an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

