Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Criteo posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Criteo by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 325,600 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,816. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. Criteo has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

