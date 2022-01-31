Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.78. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.38.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.51. 2,076,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $188.09. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

