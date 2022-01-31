Analysts Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $381,036.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

MYPS stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

