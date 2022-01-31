Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

