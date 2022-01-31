Analysts Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Trex reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

