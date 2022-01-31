Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report sales of $368.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.90 million and the lowest is $364.70 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $425.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 6,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

