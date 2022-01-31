Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post sales of $102.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.22 million and the highest is $103.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $415.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.35 million to $426.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $446.02 million, with estimates ranging from $431.75 million to $460.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

