Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.06 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

