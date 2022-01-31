Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.57. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $105.70. 4,189,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $8,810,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

