Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $1.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,721. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

