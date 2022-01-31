Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $15.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.41. 8,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,674. Lennar has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

