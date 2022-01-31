Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00.

1/20/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line benefits from its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

1/13/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $167.00.

12/16/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

