Analysts Set Expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.