Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Target Price at GBX 21

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Harbour Energy stock traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 354.91 ($4.79). 997,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,649. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 364.29. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($161,899.62). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 7,102 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,727.79).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

