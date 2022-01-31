Analysts Set MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter worth $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.