Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $43.85

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.85.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.42 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

