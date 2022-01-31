Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Target Price at $232.20

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $178.85. 4,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,600. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

