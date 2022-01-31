Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (LON: VOD):

1/28/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/21/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/2/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 188 ($2.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.78) on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.96. The company has a market capitalization of £35.92 billion and a PE ratio of -264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

