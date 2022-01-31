Analyzing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 14.47 -$7.53 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.82 $4.39 million ($0.34) -3.06

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86%

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.