Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,075 ($41.49) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.56 ($43.32).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,283.50 ($44.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,065.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,977.94. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 in the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

