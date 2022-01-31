Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3,075.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $44.90 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

